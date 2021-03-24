For Senate die-hards, no sweeter sound than ‘Alaskan of the Week’

When Sen. Dan Sullivan comes up on C-SPAN with his familiar sunset poster, a sigh of relief runs through Washington.

“It’s that time again,” he says, standing next to a mountain scene aglow with orange, pink and purple.

This is “Alaskan of the Week,” the only speech in the Senate that elicits gleeful tweets from jaded floor watchers. They know what it means for the chamber — and pre-pandemic, their evening plans.

Business is usually done and almost everyone is gone. The last thing left to do is sit back and hear tales from the 49th state.

“Alaska is dotted with small villages, without roads, freezing cold temperatures,” the Republican said earlier this month as he praised two doctors, Ellen Hodges and Elizabeth Bates, for their efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.