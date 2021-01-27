Whitehouse’s ‘wake up’ gets put to sleep after 9-year run

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse spoke Wednesday in front of a floor chart emblazoned with a photograph of the Earth and the words “Time to Wake Up” for the 279th and final time.

The series of speeches from the Rhode Island Democrat, familiar to many Senate floor watchers, is coming to an end after a nine-year run. Whitehouse said the decision was made because those paying attention to his calls for action have finally woken from their slumber. He expressed confidence in President Joe Biden’s commitment to addressing the causes of climate change.

“The conditions are at last in place for a real solution. A new dawn is breaking, and there’s no need for my little candle against the darkness,” Whitehouse said in prepared remarks, winding down his final climate awareness installment. “Instead of urging that it’s time to wake up, I close this long run by saying it’s now time to get to work. Whitehouse Time to Wake Up run, farewell.”

The pockmarked and tattered green poster, now worn white on its edges as if it were in a narrow frame, will be retired along with his near weekly speeches (when the Senate is in session). Whitehouse’s aides, easily identified by reporters as they carried out the task of transporting the nicked-up sign in the Capitol’s halls, may now be harder to spot.

Whitehouse ended the “wake up” run on the same day that Biden unveiled his administration’s climate policy, signing executive orders that the White House says will also create jobs and restore scientific integrity.