With Wilmington, Del., clogged by traffic from President Joe Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day visit, Sen. Thomas R. Carper was late for his Amtrak trip to D.C. and ended up leading a “jumpy” committee hearing from the train itself.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tommy Tuberville dubbed Dr. Anthony Fauci “the Tom Brady of the COVID team,” Rep. Jim McGovern said he’d rather stick needles in his eyes than have an open rule and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell got into the holiday spirit, extolling the virtues of Kentucky bourbon.

