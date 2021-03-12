Sen. Mike Lee said a Democratic bill may as well have been “written in hell by the devil himself,” while Rep. Tim Ryan cried to the heavens that Congress pass a COVID-19 relief package.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar considered the moniker “Klobuchair,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski showed off a totem pole in the Senate Indian Affairs Committee room and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer enjoyed the warm weather and got a head start on the summer.

