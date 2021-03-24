Fact-checking the filibuster’s racial history

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that the filibuster has "no racial history at all." But at least one academic disagrees with McConnell’s assertion.

CQ Roll Call spoke to Caroline Fredrickson, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center and Georgetown University constitutional law professor, for context on the back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans about the filibuster history.

[ Read more: Senators turn to Democrats’ overhaul of elections and ethics ]