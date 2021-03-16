Yes, the pandemic crushed carbon emissions. Now they’re back

It’s not easy to move the needle on global carbon emissions — even a little bit.

But economies worldwide were so hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic that the needle fell by 7 percent in 2020, according to a tally by the Global Carbon Project, a research network. It was the biggest percentage decline in human-generated carbon emissions ever — far more than the 1.4 percent observed after the 2008 financial meltdown.

Yet while global emissions plunged in 2020, the steepest drop happened in the spring. Emissions in many highly industrial nations, like the U.S., China and Brazil, are back to or above pre-pandemic levels, prompting climate scientists, government officials and energy experts to warn that last year marked a respite and bought time to solve the climate crisis.

They are preaching against complacency and predicting emissions will jump as inoculations increase. And they are warning of what lies in wait if humans do not arrest emissions to a safe degree.