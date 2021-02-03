Schumer previews ‘whole-of-Senate’ climate fight

Democrats in the Senate are preparing an all-hands-on-deck approach to addressing climate change, an effort that will include climate hearings and a focus on “green” infrastructure and jobs, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday.

The New York Democrat said the chamber was long overdue in addressing climate change, describing it as a threat that “touches virtually every aspect of our economy and involves virtually every aspect of public policy.”

Schumer said he had directed the new chairs of “all relevant committees to begin holding hearings on the climate crisis” to prepare for President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda, which is expected to contain a heavy focus on climate change and low carbon employment.

The Democratic leader made the remarks hours after he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reached a power-sharing agreement, formalizing Democrats’ majority control of the Senate through an organizing resolution.

Until the pair reached that deal Wednesday, committees had still been under Republican control technically. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for example, gave introductory remarks to open a committee vote Wednesday to advance Jennifer Granholm’s nomination for Energy secretary to the Senate floor.