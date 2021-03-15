Top Democratic tax writers differ on clean energy breaks

The chairmen of the House and Senate tax-writing committees plan to prioritize incentives for low- and zero-carbon energy sources as Congress works on a second major economic package this year. But they differ on whether to throw out the existing patchwork of tax breaks or expand on it.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, R-Ore., is renewing his push to consolidate 44 energy-related tax incentives into just three that scale up or down based on reduced emissions or energy usage. House Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., on the other hand, is backing a plan to renew and expand dozens of existing policies while creating some new tax breaks as well.

Wyden's plan would establish one credit for production of electricity or investment in facilities producing lower emissions than the national average, increasing in value with a maximum credit applied to zero-carbon electricity sources. Another is a credit for cleaner transportation fuels, with an expanded credit for electric vehicle purchases, and the last would incentivize energy efficient homes and buildings.

Wyden told CQ Roll Call last week many of the existing incentives are "just kind of monuments to yesteryear, really outdated provisions."

He said he's lobbying both Democrats and Republicans and pitching his plan as a more cost-effective climate solution. "This is a chance to get more green energy for less green from everybody’s wallet," Wyden said.