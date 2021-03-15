Democrats set the bar high for COVID-19 relief law’s success

ANALYSIS — The first anniversary of the day the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on March 11 was, by any objective standard, a depressing milestone in the United States. But on Capitol Hill, Democrats were jubilant because they believe the $1.9 trillion virus relief law they passed this month will end the pandemic and revive the economy.

Still, enactment of the law brings with it potential risks and rewards for the party that now controls Washington. If the virus recedes quickly while the economy booms, Democrats expect it will pave the way for further legislative successes and the voters’ approbation in November 2022. But they are setting the bar high.

No one set it higher than Hakeem Jeffries, who on March 9, a day before the House passed the relief bill and sent it to President Joe Biden for his signature, declared victory over the virus and the economic damage wrought by it.

“We promised to put vaccination shots in arms for every single American. Mission accomplished,” the Democratic caucus chair from virus-ravaged Brooklyn said. “We promised to put money in the pockets of everyday Americans who’ve been struggling through the economic trauma of the pandemic. Mission accomplished. We promised to make sure that children can go back to school safely. Mission accomplished. We promised to send people back to work by helping to revive and supercharge the economy. Mission accomplished. We promised to help small businesses. Mission accomplished.”

Jeffries meant that the virus relief law would ensure those outcomes. The law may help achieve them, but enactment of a law isn’t enough. Implementation must follow.