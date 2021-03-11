Biden’s address on pandemic anniversary culminates day of firsts

President Joe Biden culminated a big day of firsts for his presidency with an expression of optimism about the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic — if Americans get vaccinated and play by the rules.

Biden began his Thursday night address by reflecting on the loss of lives and lost opportunities of the past year — the foregoing of birthdays and weddings and even first dates — since the coronavirus crisis was declared a pandemic exactly one year ago.

The president pulled out a card with his daily schedule that included the count of American lives lost to the virus to date. It read 527,726 on Thursday.

“Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do,” Biden said. “In fact, it may be the most American thing we do.”

It was Biden’s first prime-time address to the nation as president, and though it began as so many of his remarks over his many decades in public life have — with a recognition of loss — he took the opportunity to pivot to a way forward.