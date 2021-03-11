Biden signs bill to provide almost $2 trillion in COVID-19 relief

President Joe Biden signed the first major legislative achievement of his young presidency Thursday afternoon, moving to get a $1.86 trillion COVID-19 aid package into law as quickly as possible.

“In the weeks that this bill has been discussed and debated, it’s clear that an overwhelming percentage of the American people: Democrats, independents, Republican friends, have made it clear, the people out there have made it clear they strongly support the American Rescue Plan,” Biden said in the Oval Office.

The president said he would be hitting the road in support of the plan as implementation gets underway, saying the legislation is fundamentally is “about rebuilding the backbone of this country.”

The signing came ahead of the president’s first formal prime-time address to the nation, set for Thursday evening, and on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration that COVID -19 was a pandemic.

The measure signed Thursday will infuse a host of economic relief measures into the economy, from direct payments of up to $1,400 to millions of households and a further extension of $300 unemployment insurance supplements into September. Biden’s signature brings the total price tag of the deficit spending on pandemic-related measures enacted since last March to about $5.4 trillion.