How to refill a toilet and, of course, a trip to Cancún — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of Feb. 15, 2021
Posted February 19, 2021 at 3:33pm
Reps. Lauren Boebert and Jared Huffman had a back-and-forth about her gun-filled virtual meeting background. Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s laptop “froze,” Rep. Sylvia R. Garcia was privy to a solid new use of rainwater and Sen. Ted Cruz took flak for an ill-timed trip to Mexico.
