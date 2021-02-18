With guns as backdrop, Boebert opposes committee firearm ban

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., asked Thursday to be provided a personal security detail if she’s prohibited from carrying firearms into the House Natural Resources Committee’s hearing room.

Boebert had an assortment of guns arrayed on a bookshelf behind her as she spoke during the panel’s virtual meeting to organize for the 117th Congress.

She said the committee’s chairman, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., should pay for her security detail personally rather than having taxpayers foot the bill.

“The chairman is trying to take responsibility for my personal safety while stripping away my Second Amendment rights,” Boebert said.

The panel was debating its rules for this session, which included a proposed new prohibition on carrying guns in the hearing room. The rules were eventually approved by voice vote. The gun ban sparked an intense discussion that reflects the broader debate about guns in the Capitol complex. Boebert is among a small group of members who have touted their intention to carry firearms on Capitol grounds.