While senators sat quietly for another impeachment trial, House members stayed up way past their bedtimes for reconciliation markups. Whether struggling to get their head upright in a virtual hearing or simply struggling to stay awake, it was a long week for both chambers.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Kennedy turned some heads with an old “SNL” reference, a C-SPAN caller yelled at their dog and Rep. Mike Doyle looked forward to Valentine’s Day.

