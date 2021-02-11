House managers to show insurrection’s ‘terrible toll’ in appeal to public

The first day of the House impeachment managers’ case against Donald Trump was designed to appeal to the senators who will decide whether to convict the former president. But the second and final day of their main presentation is expected to target a different audience: the American people.

The prosecutors know that persuading 17 Republican senators to join all Democrats in convicting Trump is a long shot, so they’ve designed a case that they hope will lead to an arguably harsher punishment: a dramatic fall in public support for Trump that will prevent him from ever holding office or power over the electorate again.

“There’s two pathways towards accountability here,” Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said. “One of them is a conviction in the Senate. The other is persuading the American people that the conduct of President Trump, up to, during and after Jan. 6 disqualifies him from office, which is a decision ultimately in their hands.”

House impeachment managers spent the first day of their case laying out the timeline of Trump’s “big lie” about the election results and a building pressure campaign that culminated in his Jan. 6 rally urging his supporters to go down to the Capitol to “fight” certification of those results.