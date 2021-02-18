Ted Cruz ignored ‘federal quarterback’ role when he zipped off to Cancun

For most of us, the idea of escaping the gray grip of winter for a little fun in the sun sounds lovely. With meteorologists promising once-in-a-century low temperatures and deep snows, who wouldn’t at least daydream about flying someplace warm? If you can afford it, why not just do it?

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is learning why not the hard way right now. As a freeze descended on his normally warm-weathered state, knocking out power generators and plunging millions into darkness, Cruz sought the sunshine of Mexico.

But there are certain things you give up for a life in politics and all the power that comes with it, like anonymity and the ability to jet off without anyone noticing. Photos of a Cancun-bound Cruz spread online, and soon the Republican was caught in a different kind of storm.

No one denies the optics are bad for Cruz. It looks a little cold-hearted, at best, to work on your tan while your constituents are literally freezing to death. Still, what’s a member of Congress — a lawmaker — supposed to do about an unfolding natural disaster?

Some conservatives came to Cruz’s defense. On Twitter, Erick Erickson wrote: “The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance.”