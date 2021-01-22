Democrats’ relentless but unsuccessful fight for witnesses during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial could come to haunt them as they prepare for his second.

Many in the party are pushing for a speedy Senate trial so the chamber is not distracted for long from other Democratic priorities: confirming President Joe Biden’s executive branch nominees and passing something resembling his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Several Democrats have also said they don’t expect the impeachment trial to be long, given that lawmakers were all witnesses to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol that the House has charged Trump with inciting. Their first-hand experience as victims of Trump’s alleged crime has led many Democrats to say they may not need to call witnesses at the trial — although they’ve been careful not to explicitly rule it out.

“All of this was in plain view, what the president said, what he’s done,” Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow told CQ Roll Call. “We are the witnesses in my book. And so we’re in a situation where certainly it has to have integrity and fairness, but it’s a very different situation” than the first trial.