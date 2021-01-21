Delaying impeachment trial could benefit both parties

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday requested that Democrats delay Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial until mid-February to give the former president time to prepare a defense.

McConnell shared his proposed pretrial timeline with Senate Republicans on a conference call Thursday afternoon. In it, the House managers would present the article to the Senate on Jan. 28 and the Senate would issue a summons to Trump giving him one week to respond to the charges. The House’s pretrial brief would be due the same day, Feb. 4, as Trump’s plea, and then Trump would have another week, until Feb. 11, to submit his pretrial brief. The House would have two days to submit a rebuttal.

McConnell’s proposal didn’t specify a trial start date, but with all the pretrial documents due by Feb. 13, a Saturday, it appears likely that under his plan the trial would begin that Monday, Feb. 15. Per its impeachment rules and precedents, the Senate, sitting as the court of impeachment, would meet every day at noon, except Sundays, until the trial concludes.

“Senate Republicans are strongly united behind the principle that the institution of the Senate, the office of the presidency, and former President Trump himself all deserve a full and fair process that respects his rights and the serious factual, legal, and constitutional questions at stake,” McConnell said in a statement. “Given the unprecedented speed of the House’s process, our proposed timeline for the initial phases includes a modest and reasonable amount of additional time for both sides to assemble their arguments before the Senate would begin to hear them.”

A unanimous consent agreement would be needed for the trial schedule to play out as McConnell has proposed. The Kentucky Republican told reporters Thursday evening that Democrats had “not yet” responded to his request.