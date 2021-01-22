The House will send its impeachment article charging President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the Senate trial on Tuesday unless the chamber’s leaders reach a unanimous consent agreement to delay the proceedings.

“I have spoken to Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in floor remarks Friday.

“The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial,” the New York Democrat added.

[Delaying impeachment trial could benefit both parties]

The Senate traditionally begins its deliberations, sitting as the court of impeachment, at 1 p.m. the day after the impeachment manager’s presentation and holds court daily, except Sundays, at noon until the trial concludes. Those times can be changed but only with unanimous consent of all 100 senators.