Senators will judge Trump as victims of mob’s attack

The same senators who fled for their lives during a violent mob attack on their workplace will now decide whether President Donald Trump should be held responsible for inciting that insurrection.

Senators will listen to arguments and debate the second impeachment of Trump in the same chamber from which most of them evacuated Jan. 6 as Capitol Police were overrun by the Trump-inspired invaders. Some of the mob entered that Senate chamber and rifled through their desks and their paperwork.

An officer shot and killed one invader near the House chamber. Other intruders died of medical conditions amid the chaos. Another officer’s quick thinking is credited with misdirecting the first members of mob away from the Senate when the doors to the chamber were still unsecured, buying crucial time for lawmakers to hide and barricade rooms.

Only in an impeachment trial could victims of such a crime sit in judgment of someone accused of being involved with it, and do so at the scene of the crime. In regular trials in courtrooms across the country, the experience would be thought to wipe away any chance of impartiality.

“What everyone knows is that there are some things you just can't set aside. It’s in there, it's in your head,” Art Patterson, a social psychologist and an expert jury consultant with DecisionQuest, said. “The more significant it is, the more salient it is, the harder it is to get around.”