Where should Congress live during a pandemic? Some freshmen pick the office

It’s never easy to hunt for an apartment, but for some of the newly elected members of Congress seeking housing quickly in the middle of a pandemic, it was a particularly strange time to move.

“The D.C. apartment search was an unusual experience for me,” said New York Democrat Ritchie Torres, who said he has never looked for one outside New York City, where he has lived his entire life.

He found an apartment online and toured it remotely, not setting foot inside until moving day.

“My election to Congress amid COVID-19 have brought changes that, a year ago, would have been unthinkable,” he said in an email to Heard on the Hill.

Torres is one of dozens of incoming lawmakers and staffers who rushed to find a place to live near the Capitol as they prepared for their new jobs, joining a mini housing scramble that happens every other year in Washington. The pandemic has only raised the stakes.