Capitol Police overhauls, once an afterthought, now at forefront after riot

The Capitol Police, whose size and budget are equivalent to those of many metropolitan police departments, has typically received little attention from the lawmakers the force is sworn to protect despite leadership and cultural problems that have plagued the department for years.

But since a pro-Trump riot this week led to five deaths and exposed a colossal security failure in the Capitol, outraged lawmakers have begun calling for a comprehensive review that could result in substantive changes to law enforcement on Capitol Hill.

"There was an absolute epic fail on preparation, there was an epic fail on intelligence and there was an epic fail on, even though you were getting certain intelligence, you still should have been prepared for worst-case scenario," said Rep. Tim Ryan, chairman of the House Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee, a panel that oversees Capitol Police spending.

Congress made some small changes to improve oversight of the department just weeks before the violent mob breached the Capitol. But the Senate rejected bigger ones aimed at boosting transparency of a department that has long operated in the shadows with little accountability.

In the aftermath of the security breach, resistance to substantive change has subsided and lawmakers are hyper-focused — at least for now — on a comprehensive review that could result in material changes to law enforcement on Capitol Hill.