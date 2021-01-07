Trump pulls Homeland Security nomination after criticism

President Donald Trump withdrew Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's permanent nomination to the post Thursday, hours after Wolf called on him to condemn the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Wolf, who was out of the country during Wednesday’s events, issued a statement Thursday morning calling the storming of the Capitol "tragic and sickening." He also said he intends to remain in his acting role for the two weeks remaining in Trump’s term.

Wolf has been an ally of the president, defending his hard-line immigration policies and efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for people brought unlawfully to the U.S. as children.

"This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Wolf’s statement said. "Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans. Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations."

Hours later, the White House withdrew the nomination. Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere said the "withdrawal occurred yesterday and was not related at all to Wednesday’s events or the Acting Secretary’s comments this morning."