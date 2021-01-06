‘Let’s get back to work’ — Mob doesn’t deter Congress from electoral vote certification

As the Capitol was overtaken by a violent mob Wednesday, quick-thinking floor staff grabbed the wooden Electoral College mahogany boxes from the well of the Senate chamber and took them out, along with the crush of evacuating senators.

The insurrection, and attack on democracy itself by the pro-Trump rioters, halted the debate over certification of the Electoral College votes of Arizona, which favored President-elect Joe Biden, in both chambers shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. But the pluck of the staff and the resilience of lawmakers enabled both chambers to resume consideration after the Capitol was secured, with the Senate gaveling back in shortly after 8 p.m. and the House following soon after.

The House and Senate had retreated to their respective chambers to consider the Arizona objection when the Capitol itself was overrun by the mob.

While the Senate session was underway, reporter Paul Kane from The Washington Post ran out of the Senate chamber, shouting, “Pence just left, Pence left the chamber!” That was one of the first indications that the continuity of government, in the form of Vice President Mike Pence’s protective detail moving him to safety, was under threat.

When the Capitol was officially locked down, reporters huddled in the balcony of the Senate chamber overlooking lawmakers. It became clear that while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top senators were present, President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, who is third in line to be president after the vice president and speaker, was not in the chamber.