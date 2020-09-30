Wolf nomination for Homeland Security secretary advances

Chad Wolf's nomination to head the Homeland Security Department, a position he has been serving in an interim capacity for nearly a year, advanced Wednesday after a party-line vote by a Senate panel. His nomination now heads to the Senate floor.

“We want to keep this pretty short and sweet. I obviously support the nomination,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in his opening remarks. “I think acting Secretary Wolf has done a pretty good job based on all the things he has to deal with as secretary.”

Wolf's nomination was approved, 6-3, with Democrats voting against.

Wolf has served as the acting secretary of the department since November. He was sworn in on an interim basis shortly after being confirmed by the Senate for a different role — as the undersecretary of the department's Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. He is the fifth person to head DHS, which has been without a Senate-confirmed secretary since Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019.

Wolf’s department oversees the three main immigration agencies — Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Citizenship and Immigration Services — as well as the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard and the Secret Service.