Capitol riot: What our Hill reporters and photographers saw

It was always going to be an extraordinary day because some Republican House and Senate members planned to try to undo the presidential preferences of several states in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from being inaugurated in two weeks.

But as Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford was outlining his objections to the electors from Arizona, CQ Roll Call reporter Chris Cioffi, seated in the press gallery seats overlooking the Senate floor, noticed someone rush into the chamber and head for Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, a Republican who also holds the constitutional office of president pro tempore.

“Someone rushed in, and it felt like they were running down to Grassley and saying he needed to get up to the presiding officer’s desk,” Cioffi said. “They kind of jerked him up there.”

Cioffi couldn’t see it, but the constitutional Senate president, also known as Vice President Mike Pence, was being rushed out of the chamber.

“Lankford, he stopped talking, and then Grassley gaveled out and said there’d be a 10-minute recess,” Cioffi said.