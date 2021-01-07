Biden to pick Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as his Commerce secretary, according to several news reports Thursday.

Raimondo, if confirmed, would oversee the end of a historically challenged decennial census as well as economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post, New York Times and CNN reported the decision Thursday without naming sources. Members of Biden’s transition team and the governor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

One of Raimondo’s first decisions on the job would regard how to handle the results of last year’s decennial census. The coronavirus pandemic as well as decisions by the Trump administration hampered efforts to count everyone in the country, resulting in a shortened census schedule and a blown end-of-year statutory deadline for delivering apportionment results.

As the Census Bureau, which the Commerce Department oversees, trudges through errors in hundreds of thousands of records, it anticipates being ready to deliver apportionment results shortly after Biden takes office on Jan. 20.