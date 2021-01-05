Census Bureau on inaugural clock after missing deadline

After blowing past its statutory deadline, the Census Bureau is being squeezed between internal commitments to an accurate census and the outgoing Trump administration’s desire to reshape the apportionment process.

It’s the first time the agency missed its Dec. 31 deadline to deliver the data, used to distribute House seats, since Congress created the deadline in 1976. But after the coronavirus pandemic and Trump administration decisions disrupted the count, the Census Bureau still needs more time to finish its work, said outside experts including former agency director Ken Prewitt.

“How do we climb out of this and minimize the political weaponization of the census?” Prewitt said last week during a call with reporters. “That's what Biden has got to do with the new administration — sort of put this back in the hands of the scientist and the people who know how to how to clean up the data, however long it takes.”

In a Monday filing in one of multiple census lawsuits, the agency said it would not deliver results before a planned deposition Tuesday. Internal documents released last month by House Democrats put the timeline past Jan. 20, which would place the release under President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticized Trump’s effort to change apportionment.