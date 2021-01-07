Biden said to tap Boston mayor Martin Walsh for Labor secretary

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Boston Mayor Martin Walsh for Labor secretary, according to two reports Thursday, citing sources familiar with the decision.

Politico and The Washington Post reported the decision without naming their sources.

Building trade unions began congratulating Walsh in press releases Thursday.

“We could not be more thrilled with this pick,” said United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters General President Mark McManus in a statement.

Walsh edged out other candidates for the cabinet spot, including California Labor Secretary Julie Su and AFL-CIO chief economist and Howard University professor William Spriggs.