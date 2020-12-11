Biden’s immigration problem: How to end ‘Remain in Mexico’

Nearly 25,000 asylum-seeking migrants are currently stranded in Mexico, waiting for U.S. court dates that may be more than a year away. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to unravel many of the Trump administration immigration policies that have created situations like this.

But how easy will that be?

The Supreme Court agreed to address the legality of the so-called Remain in Mexico program, unless the incoming administration ends it first. But Biden has yet to provide details on how he plans to dismantle the program formally known as Migration Protection Protocols, or MPP. The program’s complexities present problems for both the U.S. and Mexico, making a quick-fix difficult.

On Friday, the Biden transition team told CQ Roll Call the incoming administration "will establish a fair and orderly process that expands avenues for migrants to apply for protection and resettlement." Without providing specifics, it admitted that "implementing this new approach will require time."

Among other things, the Biden administration would have to address a backlog of more than 1.2 million immigration court cases, which include MPP. That would mean hiring more immigration judges to ease the overwhelming case load each judge now faces, said Adam Isacson, who works on border security for the advocacy group Washington Office on Latin America.