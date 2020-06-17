Immigration attorneys face courtroom challenges amid pandemic

Immigration attorney Sarah Plastino never thought she would have to check Twitter to learn whether her court hearing had been canceled.

But that’s become a regular part of her routine during the coronavirus pandemic. Since mid-March, the Executive Office of Immigration Review, the Justice Department agency that oversees the immigration court system, has alternated between closing and reopening courtrooms across the country. Many attorneys say they only learn about closures when EOIR posts a notice on Twitter, a practice repeatedly criticized by the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Even when courts remain open, to limit personal contact, most procedures are being conducted by video or phone, lending themselves to technical problems that have made it difficult, if not nearly impossible, for lawyers to effectively consult with clients.

Plastino said the hardest part about holding video or teleconference hearings is being unable to consult privately with her clients since the prosecutor and the judge also are on the calls. A request for a brief recess to talk with her client could result in the judge rescheduling the hearing, she said, leading her client to spend several more weeks in detention.

“We shouldn’t be required to make that choice,” said Plastino, a Colorado-based attorney.