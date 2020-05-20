Asylum seekers could ‘Remain in Mexico’ for years amid pandemic

The indefinite extension of travel restrictions across U.S. borders could also extend the monthslong wait most asylum seekers affected by the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program face for a court hearing into one that lasts for years, immigration attorneys say.

The White House on Tuesday extended a public health order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allowed the swift removal of migrants apprehended at the border to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

That has wreaked further confusion among nearly 60,000 asylum seekers sent to Mexico under the program formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP. The program forces migrants to wait out their U.S. court cases in Mexico, often in dangerous border communities.

“It was a disaster before a pandemic and now it's even worse. Every day is essentially crisis mode,” Nicolas Palazzo, an El Paso-based immigration attorney, told CQ Roll Call.

Last week, the Justice and Homeland Security departments announced the pandemic had led to a fourth postponement of all MPP hearings, this time until June 19 at the earliest. Palazzo and other immigration attorneys say the collective delays are stretching a wait that averages between three to six months, depending on where along the border the migrants are located, to a year or more.