Timeline for massive year-end bill slipping

The Dec. 11 government funding deadline is becoming more of a soft target for wrapping up fiscal 2021 appropriations and a coronavirus relief deal, as top negotiators signaled more work needs to be done.

Sources familiar with the talks say there’s a growing sense that a one-week stopgap bill to Dec. 18 may be necessary. Leaders on both sides of the aisle don’t want to leave town without completing work on a COVID-19 aid package, but they need the omnibus spending bill for a vehicle.

"Don't worry about a date. It will be in sufficient time for us to get it done," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday. “The sooner the better but not at the expense of the initiatives that we need to address in the bills.”

The California Democrat said she doesn’t want to do another continuing resolution punting the deadline into the next Congress, but she didn't rule out extending the Dec. 11 deadline by a week or so to give negotiators time to finish up.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Thursday about adding coronavirus aid to the omnibus. But Pelosi suggested negotiations on the latter are lagging. She said she hopes the “momentum” a $908 billion bipartisan pandemic aid proposal circulated this week “will accelerate discussion on the omnibus."