Sage grouse, biomass riders trip up omnibus spending bill

Protections for the greater sage grouse and language addressing the carbon neutrality of forest biomass have thrown a wrench into negotiations on a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package that is also expected to carry pandemic aid.

Negotiators still have numerous open items to resolve, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations who weren't authorized to speak publicly. But these people said Democrats' push to remove two provisions that have been in spending law for years could stall the talks.

The matter has been kicked upstairs for congressional leaders to resolve. Until appropriators hear back from leadership, the omnibus talks have come to a “full stop,” according to a GOP aide familiar with the situation.

A House Democratic aide countered that "negotiators have been making good progress" on the package overall and pushed back on the notion that the two Interior-Environment policy riders would hamstring the talks.

“But as with all congressional talks there are differences between the two sides over a number of policy issues,” the aide said. “To narrow those differences, Democrats presented a new offer to Republicans this afternoon that narrowed the gap between the two sides, and we are hopeful that Republicans will swiftly provide a constructive response.”