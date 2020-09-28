Pension negotiators restart talks with eyes on the calendar

Bipartisan talks are underway for an expensive bailout of failing union pension plans as worsening finances and election concerns may have broken a monthslong logjam.

Looming pension plan insolvencies in battleground states like Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin have gotten lawmakers’ attention with just over a month until Election Day. And on Sept. 14, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation reported that the financial condition of its insurance backstop for failed plans has gotten much worse over the past year as pandemic-induced lower interest rates crushed projected asset values.

Whether the political and financial conditions are enough to spur action is uncertain. Republicans and Democrats have long been far apart on how to address the growing pool of red ink at more than 100 pension plans, mostly in the transportation and construction industries. But leadership on both sides of the aisle has given negotiators the green light to try.

“At least we are sitting down talking, and we’ve been waiting eight months to sit down and talk,” said Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa.

Democrats have pushed for what would be a roughly $60 billion taxpayer rescue. Republicans instead have offered benefit cuts, insurance premium hikes and rising company contributions.