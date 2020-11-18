2020 lessons, Democratic divisions define race for DCCC chair

House Democrats will have to beat the odds, and history, if they are to keep the majority in 2022.

Before they get there, they have to choose who will lead that fight. And the battle between Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York and Tony Cárdenas of California to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee comes as the party debates what led to unexpected losses in 2020, and how to keep internal divisions in a shrunken caucus from breaking open wider.

Both Maloney and Cárdenas believe it’s possible for Democrats to not only hold but also grow their majority in 2022 with Joe Biden in the White House, despite the president’s party losing an average of 33 seats in recent midterm elections.

“I don’t give a damn about the past. I’m not a historian,” Maloney said in an interview Monday. “My job is not to whine about it, my job is to win. If I get this position, we’re going to break that curse. And we’re going to win seats. Write it down.”

Cárdenas, a four-term Democrat from Los Angeles, said in a recent interview that districts in California, Iowa, Kansas and Florida may be fertile ground for Democrats.