Lawmakers continued to press for widespread testing in the Capitol complex Friday as another member announced they had contracted COVID-19.

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters on a press call that he had not heard any reports of progress on Senatewide testing and called it “an abomination.” Murphy, the ranking Democrat on the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, said, “The cost is likely negligible in the grand scheme of things. So the issue here is not, is not, cost. The issue is a Republican Senate majority that just doesn’t want to let people know the extent of the spread in the White House, and in their caucus.”

Murphy’s call for more testing comes as another member of Congress, Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost, said the COVID-19 test he sought after experiencing symptoms was positive.

Bost said he will be quarantining and his office will reach out to any constituents that he’s met with in recent days. All public events will be postponed, he said, but Bost “will continue conducting virtual meetings as I isolate at home.”

Bost joins several other members, including Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who announced recent positive tests. Lee and Tillis attended a White House Rose Garden event last month and were spotted sitting close to other lawmakers and members of the Trump administration.