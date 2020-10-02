Capitol physician expands testing, but remains selective

Lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill have expanded access to on-site COVID-19 testing through the Office of the Attending Physician, according to new guidance released Friday. The details on availability of the testing, though, do not appear to be widely known and underscore that there is no uniform testing regime for the legislative branch.

“The testing is available in medically indicated cases of Members who have symptoms suggestive of coronavirus or who are concerned they may have been exposed to a known positive Covid 19 patient,” the guidance reads. “The testing is available throughout the day. Other staff members who have been in contact with a known positive case here at the Capitol are also offered testing.”

This is the first time that staffers have had access to tests if they were potentially exposed to the virus over the course of their work duties.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Minnesota GOP Reps. Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn all received tests from the OAP in recent days. Lee announced Friday that he had tested positive. Emmer and Hagedorn said Friday their tests came back negative.

Friday’s announcement from Congress’ internal medical office comes after the news overnight that President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and senior Trump counselor Hope Hicks all tested positive for COVID-19 and the ensuing revelation that multiple lawmakers may have been exposed to the coronavirus when they flew with the president and his senior staff on Air Force One to recent events.