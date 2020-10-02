Business as usual for House after Trump positive COVID-19 test

Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered no indications Friday of imminent changes to congressional operations after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“The distancing, that’s hard, the distancing because people are trying to communicate about legislation and the rest,” the California Democrat said on MSNBC. “But I do think that the president, the situation with the president then makes it clearer that everybody has to keep their distance on both sides, on both sides of the aisle.”

Pelosi made clear that message was largely directed at Republicans, whom she said “in most cases mimic what the president says about masks, about distancing and the rest, which is most unfortunate.”

She added: “That’s why we’ve had to institute rules in the chamber in terms of mask wearing being required: ‘You don’t have a mask you can’t come in; you don’t have a mask we have one for you.’”