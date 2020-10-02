Trump’s test shows how COVID-19 might threaten Barrett confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 case underscores that the coronavirus is the biggest threat to the confirmation of the current Supreme Court nominee.

Democrats procedurally can’t do anything to stop a confirmation vote on the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 presidential election, McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

But with a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, and two Republicans already saying they opposed a confirmation vote for Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett so close to the election, McConnell has a thin margin for a vote.

“Our biggest enemy obviously is the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our job,” McConnell said of the confirmation vote.

A few hours later, one of those Republican votes, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.