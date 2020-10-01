Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday morning that she is still hoping for a bipartisan deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a COVID-19 aid package, while noting several areas where the two sides remain far apart.

The divisions include state and local aid; Democrats' ask to expand earned income and child tax credits and curtail tax cuts for business owners; and Republicans' demand for liability protections. The overall funding levels for health care are in good shape but there's still significant divisions on policy prescriptions that go with the funding.

Pelosi and Mnuchin were scheduled to continue negotiations at 1 p.m. Thursday by phone.

Pelosi said the tax items in play reflect the divisions separating GOP and Democratic negotiators. Democrats have proposed a roughly $50 billion expansion of refundable credits for lower-income households, while they'd rescind $150 billion in tax deductions for business losses enacted in the March aid package. Republicans have so far resisted both suggestions.

“That’s why we not only have a dollars debate, we have a values debate. Still, I’m optimistic," Pelosi told reporters.