Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, with Senate GOP expected to move ahead
Romney announces he would support moving forward with a nominee
President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee to the Supreme Court on Saturday, and barring a monumental surprise, she will be on track for confirmation.
Trump had been telling audiences at campaign rallies that he would announce the selection at the end of the week, and in a Tuesday morning tweet he specified that it would come Saturday.
A statement by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney seemed to end much of the suspense about whether a sufficient number of GOP senators would go along with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to assure a vote on Trump’s nominee before the end of the year.
“The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee,” Romney said. “If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”
After issuing his statement, Romney told reporters that he would consider a nominee on the merits, regardless of whether the vote happens before or after the election.
“I'm not going to look at all the hypotheticals that might occur, but I’ve laid out what I intend to do, and that would be not dependent upon the timing. I don’t know whether that decision would be made before or after the election, meaning the final vote would be before or after the election," Romney said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will undoubtedly move as quickly as possible to gather background resources and schedule confirmation hearings, but it remains to be seen whether a vote would be possible before Election Day on Nov. 3.
Two Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — have said they are not on board with moving ahead to vote on a nominee at least until the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is known, but they may prove to be outliers in the Senate Republican Conference.
Romney's decision, following similar announcements by other Republican senators including Cory Gardner of Colorado, makes it harder to envision a scenario in which Trump’s nominee is not ultimately confirmed. That’s especially true if the pick turns out to be one of the front-runners: Amy Coney Barrett or Barbara Lagoa. Both women have already been confirmed by the Senate to be federal appeals court judges.
Some of the questions now shift to Democrats, who have limited tactical options available to try to interfere with more routine Senate business. Much of the argument, however, will be on the campaign trail, with Democrats challenging incumbent Republican senators pulling in massive fundraising hauls since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump’s announcement of his nominee to succeed Ginsburg will come one day after the ceremony honoring the late justice in the Capitol, which is set to follow two days of public viewing outdoors across the street at the Supreme Court.
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.