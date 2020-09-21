Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court and lie in state at the Capitol this week, providing the public an opportunity to pay their respects to the trailblazing judge.

The casket will arrive in front of the court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the court said in a statement. Ginsburg’s family, close friends and members of the court will participate in a private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall at 9:30 a.m.

Ginsburg will then lie in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building to allow for public viewing outdoors.

“The public is invited to pay respects in front of the Building from approximately 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 24,” the court said in its statement.

Ginsburg’s former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers.