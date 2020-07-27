Congress pays respects to ‘revered and beloved’ John Lewis in a Rotunda memorial service like no other

The late civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis was honored at a bipartisan and bicameral ceremony Monday as lawmakers gathered in socially distant seating in the Capitol Rotunda to remember their colleague and friend.

Lewis’ American flag-draped casket was brought into Statuary Hall and placed on the Lincoln catafalque, the same platform built and used during the funeral of Abraham Lincoln after the 16th president was assassinated in 1865.

Many lawmakers, especially members of the Congressional Black Caucus, donned black cloth masks with one of Lewis’ favorite phrases for civil disobedience and fighting systems of injustice, “Good Trouble.”

Lewis, who served more than three decades in Congress as a Democrat representing Atlanta, died July 17. He was 80 years old and was in treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Many lawmakers were in place Monday nearly an hour before Lewis’ casket arrived and the ceremony got underway, leaving time for greetings, group photos and selfies. Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt was recruited to take a group photo of a large cohort of Black lawmakers.