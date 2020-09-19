Democrats focus on Supreme Court messaging, not on stalling the Senate

Senate Republicans plan to move ahead with a Supreme Court nomination after Americans have already started voting, but Democrats appear content to respond with a messaging exercise.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Friday evening that a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would occur during the current Congress, but he didn’t specify whether that would be before or after the election in November. Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican running for reelection in a race rated a Toss-up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, said in a statement Saturday that while she thought the Judiciary Committee could begin processing paperwork from Trump’s nominee once the president announces, the floor consideration should wait for the outcome of the November election.

“In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd,” Collins wrote.