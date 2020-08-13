CDC study finds behavioral health concerns rose in June amid coronavirus

Symptoms of anxiety disorder, depressive disorder, substance use and suicidal thoughts have increased in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, with over 40 percent of individuals in June reporting an adverse mental or behavioral health condition, according to a report released Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results come as public health experts, advocates and officials have been sounding the alarm about the secondary health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Localities have reported spikes in drug overdoses or suicide deaths during the pandemic, and many experts have warned that the nature of the pandemic could worsen overall mental health.

"We're quite worried about it and I think that the evidence we've seen so far indicates that that worry is well-placed," Elinore McCance-Katz, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, said in an interview this month with CQ Roll Call. "During this time of social isolation, lockdown and other restrictions lead people to what can be desperate circumstances in terms of job loss, in terms of financial stressors, in terms of just not having the social support available that people rely on and seeing the kinds of fallout."

The study, released Thursday as part of CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, was conducted June 24-30 and showed increases in a variety of adverse mental health conditions. However, the report's authors caution it does not use diagnostic evaluations.

Anxiety disorder symptoms were about three times higher than those reported during the second quarter of 2019, rising from about 8 percent to almost 26 percent. Instances of depressive disorders also jumped from about 7 percent to 24 percent compared to the same time last year.