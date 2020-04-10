Virus forebodes a mental health crisis

Mounting economic pressures and health concerns coupled with social isolation during the COVID-19 public health emergencyhave led to a rise in individuals seeking mental health care andself-medicating with drugs and alcohol. This has sparked a cry for more funding for behavioral health care from experts and advocacy groups.

As of Friday, the U.S. had about 470,000 reported cases of coronavirus, leaving many people anxious about their physical, mental and economic health. A record 16.8 million Americans have applied for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many more are stressed by the possibility of job loss or underemployment.

Calls to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s disaster distress hotline increased 891 percent from March 2019 to March 2020, according to a spokesperson. And a survey released last week by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found that 45 percent of individuals say stress related to COVID-19 is affecting their mental health.

Experts worry the current mental health infrastructure is not enough to support the uptick in services necessary during the health crisis, and that the combination of stressors could have crippling effects.

“We’re really at a tipping point now,” said American Association of Addiction Medicine President Paul Earley. “We think it’s time to act very aggressively about the addiction crisis so that it doesn’t push a group of people who are already in a dangerous place into a very deep and dark hole.”