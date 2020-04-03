Mental health workers seek protections during COVID-19 crisis

Behavioral health workers from a major labor union made a plea Friday for additional protections against COVID-19 for themselves and their patients.

The call echoes that of other health care unions, who have clamored in recent weeks for protections from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against infectious diseases. But the AFL-CIO and affiliated unions also warned during a call with reporters that psychiatric facility and Veterans Affairs employees have to endure especially dangerous conditions that may be overlooked as the nation focuses on other hospitals overcrowded with sick patients.

Behavioral health workers in the field expressed numerous concerns about contracting the virus while caring for workers. Mental health workers often need to work in close proximity to patients, and not all types of care can be conducted through telemedicine. Since patients may not show COVID-19 symptoms, the risks may be less obvious than with emergency room or hospital personnel helping patients who are clearly sick.