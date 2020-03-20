States scramble for their fair share of federal pandemic aid

While it has not yet triggered a war between the states, the COVID-19 pandemic is sure to set up a competition among them as they scramble for limited federal resources.

As it becomes clearer the country doesn’t have the equipment it needs to test for or treat COVID-19, state and local officials are urging Congress and administration to prioritize funding and supplies to sustain a continued public health response.

The Strategic National Stockpile, a program managed by the Department of Health and Human Services, allots supplies to states and four large metropolitan areas — New York, Los Angeles County, Chicago and the District of Columbia — based on population figures from the 2010 Census. But states seeking equipment like respirator masks, gowns and gloves for health care workers who treat potential COVID-19 cases are already reaching their full allotment, exposing a difficult aspect of the pandemic.

“That’s what the challenge is going to be,” said Juliette Kayyem, a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Public Policy and former assistant secretary for Homeland Security in the Obama administration. “How do you have a united approach with 50 states vying for limited resources?”

The first $8.3 billion federal relief package included $950 million for state and local health agencies. But with Seattle’s King County spending $100 million, Matthew Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties, said that should be considered a “down payment” as continued funding would be needed to help local health officials treat the crisis for months.