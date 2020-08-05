Pandemic’s effect on already rising suicide rates heightens worry

Officers in Los Alamos, New Mexico, were called to check on an individual earlier this year, and after breaching the door realized they were too late.

“One of our suicides we had just barely missed,” said Oliver Morris, operations commander for the Los Alamos Police Department, who had conducted countless checks as an officer for almost 17 years. Like many other Americans during the pandemic, the person had begun to work remotely, Morris said, and his co-workers asked police to check on him.

Los Alamos has seen an increase in suicides during the pandemic, rising from just two last year to triple that many so far this year.

The problem isn’t limited to that community. Cook County, Illinois, and Fresno, California, are among those reporting similar spikes, with suicides up 13 percent in Cook County so far compared with the same period last year. In Fresno, suicides were 70 percent higher in June than in the same month last year.

The nation’s suicide rate reached historic highs prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with rates at the highest levels since World War II. Economic and social pressures this year have heightened the risks, worrying experts, health officials and lawmakers.